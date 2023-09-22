Barclays Maintains Driven Brands Holdings (DRVN) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 22, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Driven Brands Holdings (NASDAQ:DRVN) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 80.15% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Driven Brands Holdings is 23.92. The forecasts range from a low of 17.17 to a high of $37.80. The average price target represents an increase of 80.15% from its latest reported closing price of 13.28.

The projected annual revenue for Driven Brands Holdings is 2,320MM, an increase of 4.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 373 funds or institutions reporting positions in Driven Brands Holdings. This is a decrease of 40 owner(s) or 9.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DRVN is 0.20%, a decrease of 13.76%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.34% to 85,612K shares. The put/call ratio of DRVN is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Neuberger Berman Group holds 5,633K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,583K shares, representing an increase of 0.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DRVN by 70.09% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 5,610K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,669K shares, representing a decrease of 1.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DRVN by 15.79% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 4,559K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,367K shares, representing an increase of 4.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DRVN by 562.23% over the last quarter.

NBGNX - Neuberger Berman Genesis Fund Investor Class holds 3,767K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,715K shares, representing an increase of 1.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DRVN by 1.46% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 2,830K shares representing 1.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,650K shares, representing an increase of 6.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DRVN by 18.00% over the last quarter.

Driven Brands Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Driven Brands™, headquartered in Charlotte, NC, is the largest automotive services company in North America, providing a range of consumer and commercial automotive needs, including paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance and car wash. Driven Brands is the parent company of some of North America’s leading automotive service businesses including Take 5 Oil Change®, Meineke Car Care Centers®, Maaco®, 1-800-Radiator & A/C®, and CARSTAR®. Driven Brands has more than 4,100 centers across 15 countries, and services over 50 million vehicles annually. Driven Brands’ network generates approximately $900 million in revenue from more than $3 billion in system-wide sales.

