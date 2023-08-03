Barclays Maintains Dril-Quip (DRQ) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 3, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.29% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Dril-Quip is 31.28. The forecasts range from a low of 23.23 to a high of $46.20. The average price target represents an increase of 13.29% from its latest reported closing price of 27.61.

The projected annual revenue for Dril-Quip is 399MM, an increase of 9.08%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 443 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dril-Quip. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 1.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DRQ is 0.14%, a decrease of 3.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.45% to 43,594K shares. The put/call ratio of DRQ is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 2,812K shares representing 8.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,324K shares, representing a decrease of 18.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DRQ by 15.80% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,467K shares representing 7.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,514K shares, representing a decrease of 1.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DRQ by 0.68% over the last quarter.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 1,882K shares representing 5.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,827K shares, representing an increase of 2.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DRQ by 8.85% over the last quarter.

Fred Alger Management holds 1,535K shares representing 4.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,565K shares, representing a decrease of 1.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DRQ by 3.98% over the last quarter.

Brandes Investment Partners holds 1,347K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,294K shares, representing an increase of 3.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DRQ by 16.70% over the last quarter.

Dril-Quip Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Dril-Quip is a leading manufacturer of highly engineered drilling and production equipment for use onshore and offshore, which is particularly well suited for use in deep water, harsh environments, and severe service applications.

