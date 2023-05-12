Barclays Maintains Dril-Quip (DRQ) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 12, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.41% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Dril-Quip is 32.30. The forecasts range from a low of 24.24 to a high of $46.20. The average price target represents an increase of 31.41% from its latest reported closing price of 24.58.

The projected annual revenue for Dril-Quip is 399MM, an increase of 7.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.10.

There are 456 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dril-Quip. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 5.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DRQ is 0.14%, an increase of 22.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.95% to 43,785K shares. The put/call ratio of DRQ is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 3,324K shares representing 9.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,438K shares, representing a decrease of 3.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DRQ by 26.56% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,514K shares representing 7.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,519K shares, representing a decrease of 0.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DRQ by 26.37% over the last quarter.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 1,827K shares representing 5.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,774K shares, representing an increase of 2.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DRQ by 30.91% over the last quarter.

Fred Alger Management holds 1,565K shares representing 4.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,866K shares, representing a decrease of 19.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DRQ by 11.76% over the last quarter.

Brandes Investment Partners holds 1,347K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,294K shares, representing an increase of 3.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DRQ by 38.47% over the last quarter.

Dril-Quip Background Information

Dril-Quip is a leading manufacturer of highly engineered drilling and production equipment for use onshore and offshore, which is particularly well suited for use in deep water, harsh environments, and severe service applications.

