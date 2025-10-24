Barclays Maintains Dover (DOV) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 24, 2025, Barclays maintained coverage of Dover (NYSE:DOV) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.77% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Dover is $215.24/share. The forecasts range from a low of $171.03 to a high of $246.75. The average price target represents an increase of 18.77% from its latest reported closing price of $181.22 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Dover is 9,089MM, an increase of 14.71%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.54.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,799 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dover. This is an decrease of 16 owner(s) or 0.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DOV is 0.20%, an increase of 5.22%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.17% to 140,056K shares. The put/call ratio of DOV is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 9,393K shares representing 6.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,419K shares , representing a decrease of 0.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOV by 6.85% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,401K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,333K shares , representing an increase of 1.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOV by 5.49% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,892K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,814K shares , representing an increase of 2.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOV by 5.44% over the last quarter.

HLIEX - JPMorgan Equity Income Fund Class I holds 3,514K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,637K shares , representing a decrease of 3.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DOV by 0.88% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,453K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,420K shares , representing an increase of 0.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOV by 6.20% over the last quarter.

