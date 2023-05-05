Barclays Maintains DoorDash Inc - (DASH) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 5, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of DoorDash Inc - (NYSE:DASH) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.39% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for DoorDash Inc - is 78.15. The forecasts range from a low of 40.40 to a high of $107.10. The average price target represents an increase of 24.39% from its latest reported closing price of 62.83.

The projected annual revenue for DoorDash Inc - is 8,168MM, an increase of 24.08%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.44.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 804 funds or institutions reporting positions in DoorDash Inc -. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 1.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DASH is 0.55%, an increase of 12.65%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.80% to 342,711K shares. The put/call ratio of DASH is 1.60, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sc Us holds 35,850K shares representing 9.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,855K shares, representing a decrease of 0.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DASH by 12.61% over the last quarter.

Sb Investment Advisers holds 21,021K shares representing 5.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,277K shares, representing a decrease of 20.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DASH by 10.47% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 17,644K shares representing 4.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,821K shares, representing an increase of 55.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DASH by 104.88% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 14,382K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,341K shares, representing an increase of 21.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DASH by 20.54% over the last quarter.

Galileo holds 11,539K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,533K shares, representing an increase of 0.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DASH by 7.00% over the last quarter.

DoorDash Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

DoorDash is a technology company that connects customers with their favorite local and national businesses in more than 4,000 cities and all 50 states across the United States, Canada, and Australia. Founded in 2013, DoorDash empowers merchants to grow their businesses by offering on-demand delivery, data-driven insights, and better in-store efficiency, providing delightful experiences from door to door. By building the last-mile delivery infrastructure for local cities, DoorDash is bringing communities closer, one doorstep at a time.

