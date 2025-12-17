Barclays Maintains Dominion Energy (D) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 17, 2025, Barclays maintained coverage of Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.41% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Dominion Energy is $65.18/share. The forecasts range from a low of $54.05 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 8.41% from its latest reported closing price of $60.12 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Dominion Energy is 18,142MM, an increase of 14.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.68.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,184 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dominion Energy. This is an decrease of 21 owner(s) or 0.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to D is 0.27%, an increase of 6.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.03% to 879,782K shares. The put/call ratio of D is 0.46, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 54,850K shares representing 6.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 44,800K shares , representing an increase of 18.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in D by 24.17% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 30,746K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,447K shares , representing an increase of 4.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in D by 84.58% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 28,820K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,239K shares , representing a decrease of 1.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in D by 84.42% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 27,662K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,490K shares , representing a decrease of 6.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in D by 6.99% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 27,441K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,913K shares , representing an increase of 1.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in D by 8.30% over the last quarter.

