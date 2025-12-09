Barclays Maintains Definitive Healthcare (DH) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, Barclays maintained coverage of Definitive Healthcare (NasdaqGS:DH) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 68.85% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Definitive Healthcare is $4.14/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 68.85% from its latest reported closing price of $2.45 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Definitive Healthcare is 352MM, an increase of 45.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.46.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 252 funds or institutions reporting positions in Definitive Healthcare. This is an decrease of 12 owner(s) or 4.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DH is 0.03%, an increase of 30.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.28% to 98,590K shares. The put/call ratio of DH is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Advent International holds 62,494K shares representing 60.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 7,310K shares representing 7.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,742K shares , representing a decrease of 19.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DH by 21.61% over the last quarter.

Palisade Capital Management holds 2,143K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,183K shares , representing a decrease of 1.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DH by 1.99% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 1,804K shares representing 1.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,409K shares , representing an increase of 21.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DH by 22.18% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,475K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

