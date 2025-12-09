Stocks
DH

Barclays Maintains Definitive Healthcare (DH) Underweight Recommendation

December 09, 2025 — 07:04 pm EST

Written by George Maybach for Fintel->

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, Barclays maintained coverage of Definitive Healthcare (NasdaqGS:DH) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 68.85% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Definitive Healthcare is $4.14/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 68.85% from its latest reported closing price of $2.45 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Definitive Healthcare is 352MM, an increase of 45.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.46.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 252 funds or institutions reporting positions in Definitive Healthcare. This is an decrease of 12 owner(s) or 4.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DH is 0.03%, an increase of 30.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.28% to 98,590K shares. DH / Definitive Healthcare Corp. Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of DH is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Advent International holds 62,494K shares representing 60.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 7,310K shares representing 7.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,742K shares , representing a decrease of 19.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DH by 21.61% over the last quarter.

Palisade Capital Management holds 2,143K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,183K shares , representing a decrease of 1.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DH by 1.99% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 1,804K shares representing 1.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,409K shares , representing an increase of 21.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DH by 22.18% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,475K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
Check out our Unique Analysis of Insider Sentiment for Definitive Healthcare Corp.-> Find out what the Options Markets think of Definitive Healthcare Corp.-> See our take on Definitive Healthcare Corp. Upcoming Earnings-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

DH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.