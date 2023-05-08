Barclays Maintains Definitive Healthcare Corp - (DH) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 8, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Definitive Healthcare Corp - (NASDAQ:DH) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 48.25% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Definitive Healthcare Corp - is 14.93. The forecasts range from a low of 11.11 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 48.25% from its latest reported closing price of 10.07.

The projected annual revenue for Definitive Healthcare Corp - is 263MM, an increase of 13.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 341 funds or institutions reporting positions in Definitive Healthcare Corp -. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 7.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DH is 0.10%, a decrease of 77.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.37% to 126,667K shares. The put/call ratio of DH is 1.30, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Advent International holds 62,494K shares representing 56.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Echo Street Capital Management holds 5,751K shares representing 5.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,386K shares, representing an increase of 41.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DH by 21.43% over the last quarter.

Conestoga Capital Advisors holds 5,459K shares representing 4.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,470K shares, representing an increase of 36.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DH by 132,247.24% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 4,362K shares representing 3.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,311K shares, representing an increase of 24.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DH by 14.49% over the last quarter.

Brown Advisory holds 3,925K shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company.

Definitive Healthcare Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Definitive Healthcare transforms data, analytics and expertise into healthcare commercial intelligence. The company helps clients uncover the right markets, opportunities and people, so they can shape tomorrow’s healthcare industry. Its SaaS platform creates new paths to commercial success in the healthcare market, so companies can identify where to go next.

