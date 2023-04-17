Barclays Maintains Dana Holding (DAN) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Dana Holding (NYSE:DAN) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.27% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Dana Holding is $16.49. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 11.27% from its latest reported closing price of $14.82.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Dana Holding is $10,599MM, an increase of 4.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.77.

Dana Holding Declares $0.10 Dividend

On February 15, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 3, 2023 received the payment on March 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

At the current share price of $14.82 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.70%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.21%, the lowest has been 1.44%, and the highest has been 3.37%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.46 (n=188).

The current dividend yield is 1.06 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.24. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Center for Financial Planning holds 24K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BLACKROCK FUNDS - iShares Russell Small holds 11K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing a decrease of 0.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DAN by 7.08% over the last quarter.

Bayesian Capital Management holds 15K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Voya Investment Management holds 211K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 212K shares, representing a decrease of 0.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DAN by 212.35% over the last quarter.

SPTM - SPDR(R) Portfolio Total Stock Market ETF holds 24K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24K shares, representing a decrease of 0.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DAN by 23.37% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 641 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dana Holding. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 1.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DAN is 0.18%, an increase of 2.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.63% to 169,694K shares. The put/call ratio of DAN is 0.74, indicating a bullish outlook.

Dana Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Dana is a world leader in providing power-conveyance and energy-management solutions that are engineered to improve the efficiency, performance, and sustainability of light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and off-highway equipment. Enabling the propulsion of conventional, hybrid, and electric-powered vehicles, Dana equips its customers with critical drive and motion systems; electrodynamic technologies; and thermal, sealing, and digital solutions. Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA, the company reported sales of $8.6 billion in 2019 with 36,000 associates in 34 countries across six continents. Founded in 1904, Dana has been recognized by Forbes magazine as a World's Best Employer with a high-performance culture that focuses on its people and has earned recognition globally as a top employer.

See all Dana Holding regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.