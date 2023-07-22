Barclays Maintains D.R. Horton (DHI) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 21, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.04% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for D.R. Horton is 127.63. The forecasts range from a low of 98.98 to a high of $157.50. The average price target represents an increase of 0.04% from its latest reported closing price of 127.58.

The projected annual revenue for D.R. Horton is 28,506MM, a decrease of 17.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.87.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1683 funds or institutions reporting positions in D.R. Horton. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 1.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DHI is 0.33%, an increase of 0.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.06% to 385,203K shares. The put/call ratio of DHI is 1.36, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 39,227K shares representing 11.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,603K shares, representing a decrease of 3.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DHI by 2.66% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 26,432K shares representing 7.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,593K shares, representing a decrease of 15.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DHI by 10.59% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 20,013K shares representing 5.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,314K shares, representing an increase of 13.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DHI by 25.91% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 10,978K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,094K shares, representing an increase of 62.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DHI by 164.97% over the last quarter.

ABALX - AMERICAN BALANCED FUND holds 10,699K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,795K shares, representing a decrease of 10.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DHI by 2.77% over the last quarter.

D.R. Horton Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

D.R. Horton, Inc., America's Builder, has been the largest homebuilder by volume in the United States since 2002. Founded in 1978 in Fort Worth, Texas, D.R. Horton has operations in 88 markets in 29 states across the United States and closed 65,388 homes during its fiscal year ended September 30, 2020. The Company is engaged in the construction and sale of high-quality homes through its diverse brand portfolio that includes D.R. Horton, Emerald Homes, Express Homes and Freedom Homes ranging from $150,000 to over $1,000,000. D.R. Horton also provides mortgage financing, title services and insurance agency services for homebuyers through its mortgage, title and insurance subsidiaries.

