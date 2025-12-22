Barclays Maintains Cytokinetics (CYTK) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 22, 2025, Barclays maintained coverage of Cytokinetics (NasdaqGS:CYTK) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.15% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for Cytokinetics is $83.41/share. The forecasts range from a low of $61.61 to a high of $126.00. The average price target represents an increase of 27.15% from its latest reported closing price of $65.60 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Cytokinetics is 354MM, an increase of 305.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.99.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 810 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cytokinetics. This is an increase of 41 owner(s) or 5.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CYTK is 0.25%, an increase of 13.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.79% to 165,475K shares. The put/call ratio of CYTK is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 19,080K shares representing 15.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,602K shares , representing an increase of 7.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CYTK by 74.55% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 7,409K shares representing 6.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,828K shares , representing a decrease of 5.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CYTK by 78.51% over the last quarter.

Deep Track Capital holds 4,300K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,650K shares , representing an increase of 15.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CYTK by 70.53% over the last quarter.

VGHCX - Vanguard Health Care Fund Investor Shares holds 4,068K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,890K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,848K shares , representing an increase of 1.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CYTK by 21.65% over the last quarter.

