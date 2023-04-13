Barclays Maintains Cyberark Software (CYBR) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.76% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cyberark Software is $179.97. The forecasts range from a low of $141.40 to a high of $210.00. The average price target represents an increase of 35.76% from its latest reported closing price of $132.56.

The projected annual revenue for Cyberark Software is $739MM, an increase of 24.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.00.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mariner holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Flight Deck Capital holds 26K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 42K shares, representing a decrease of 63.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CYBR by 41.16% over the last quarter.

Prestige Wealth Management Group holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

FIONX - Fidelity SAI International Index Fund holds 8K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing a decrease of 20.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CYBR by 26.50% over the last quarter.

NATIONWIDE VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST - NVIT International Index Fund Class Y holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 12.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CYBR by 20.49% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 681 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cyberark Software. This is an increase of 41 owner(s) or 6.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CYBR is 0.39%, a decrease of 27.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.55% to 43,474K shares. The put/call ratio of CYBR is 0.67, indicating a bullish outlook.

CyberArk Software Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CyberArk is the global leader in Identity Security. Centered on privileged access management, CyberArk provides the most comprehensive security offering for any identity - human or machine - across business applications, distributed workforces, hybrid cloud workloads and throughout the DevOps lifecycle. The world's leading organizations trust CyberArk to help secure their most critical assets.

