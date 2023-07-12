Barclays Maintains CVS Health (CVS) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 12, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.32% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for CVS Health is 99.29. The forecasts range from a low of 76.76 to a high of $150.15. The average price target represents an increase of 39.32% from its latest reported closing price of 71.27.

The projected annual revenue for CVS Health is 328,800MM, a decrease of 0.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.94.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3725 funds or institutions reporting positions in CVS Health. This is a decrease of 152 owner(s) or 3.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CVS is 0.49%, an increase of 12.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.18% to 1,176,785K shares. The put/call ratio of CVS is 0.67, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 39,679K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,942K shares, representing a decrease of 0.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVS by 26.86% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 32,634K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 56,540K shares, representing a decrease of 73.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVS by 55.37% over the last quarter.

BBCPX - Bridge Builder Core Plus Bond Fund holds 30,725K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,508K shares, representing a decrease of 9.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVS by 11.23% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 29,964K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,375K shares, representing a decrease of 1.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVS by 27.05% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 22,962K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,331K shares, representing a decrease of 1.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVS by 27.42% over the last quarter.

CVS Health Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CVS Health is a different kind of health care company. It is a diversified health services company with nearly 300,000 employees united around a common purpose of helping people on their path to better health. In an increasingly connected and digital world, it is meeting people wherever they are and changing health care to meet their needs. Built on a foundation of unmatched community presence, its diversified model engages one in three Americans each year. From its innovative new services at HealthHUB locations, to transformative programs that help manage chronic conditions, it is making health care more accessible, more affordable and simply better.

