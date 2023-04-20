Barclays Maintains Crown Castle (CCI) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.67% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Crown Castle is $157.15. The forecasts range from a low of $136.35 to a high of $175.35. The average price target represents an increase of 17.67% from its latest reported closing price of $133.55.

The projected annual revenue for Crown Castle is $7,280MM, an increase of 3.75%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.82.

Crown Castle Declares $1.56 Dividend

On February 7, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.56 per share ($6.26 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 15, 2023 received the payment on March 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.56 per share.

At the current share price of $133.55 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.69%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.48%, the lowest has been 2.62%, and the highest has been 5.11%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.55 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 2.21 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.62. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.30%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

USCGX - Capital Growth Fund holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Schechter Investment Advisors holds 12K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing a decrease of 10.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCI by 21.06% over the last quarter.

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance holds 34K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33K shares, representing an increase of 2.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCI by 99.91% over the last quarter.

Cigna Investments holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 0.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCI by 11.62% over the last quarter.

Mirabella Financial Services Llp holds 14K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 83.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCI by 379.84% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2238 funds or institutions reporting positions in Crown Castle. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 0.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CCI is 0.57%, an increase of 2.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.83% to 459,833K shares. The put/call ratio of CCI is 0.58, indicating a bullish outlook.

Crown Castle Background Information

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

