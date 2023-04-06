Barclays Maintains CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 5, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.87% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. is $176.19. The forecasts range from a low of $126.25 to a high of $404.25. The average price target represents an increase of 37.87% from its latest reported closing price of $127.80.

The projected annual revenue for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. is $3,018MM, an increase of 34.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.03.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FIDELITY CHERRY STREET TRUST - Fidelity Hedged Equity Central Fund holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

ADSIX - Disciplined Growth Fund Investor Class holds 73K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35K shares, representing an increase of 52.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRWD by 35.13% over the last quarter.

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al holds 32K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 87.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRWD by 376.89% over the last quarter.

Nisa Investment Advisors holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing a decrease of 1,007.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRWD by 94.66% over the last quarter.

Winton Capital Group holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 48.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRWD by 24.73% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1665 funds or institutions reporting positions in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc.. This is a decrease of 75 owner(s) or 4.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRWD is 0.36%, a decrease of 30.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.58% to 181,203K shares. The put/call ratio of CRWD is 0.94, indicating a bullish outlook.

Crowdstrike Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc. provides cloud-delivered endpoint and cloud workload protection. Leveraging artificial intelligence (AI), the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform protects customers against cyberattacks on endpoints on or off the network by offering visibility and protection across the enterprise.

