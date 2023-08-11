Barclays Maintains Crowdstrike Holdings Inc - (CRWD) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 11, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc - (NASDAQ:CRWD) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.07% Upside

As of August 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Crowdstrike Holdings Inc - is 181.97. The forecasts range from a low of 129.28 to a high of $246.75. The average price target represents an increase of 23.07% from its latest reported closing price of 147.86.

The projected annual revenue for Crowdstrike Holdings Inc - is 3,018MM, an increase of 34.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.03.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1668 funds or institutions reporting positions in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc -. This is a decrease of 20 owner(s) or 1.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRWD is 0.47%, an increase of 4.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.45% to 169,700K shares. The put/call ratio of CRWD is 1.06, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,754K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,527K shares, representing an increase of 3.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRWD by 24.56% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 4,823K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,869K shares, representing a decrease of 0.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRWD by 49.55% over the last quarter.

Voya Investment Management holds 4,769K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,901K shares, representing a decrease of 2.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRWD by 51.84% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 4,010K shares representing 1.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,693K shares, representing an increase of 7.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRWD by 3.64% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,739K shares representing 1.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,761K shares, representing a decrease of 0.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRWD by 21.10% over the last quarter.

Crowdstrike Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc. provides cloud-delivered endpoint and cloud workload protection. Leveraging artificial intelligence (AI), the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform protects customers against cyberattacks on endpoints on or off the network by offering visibility and protection across the enterprise.

