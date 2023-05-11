Barclays Maintains Cricut Inc - (CRCT) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 11, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Cricut Inc - (NASDAQ:CRCT) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.93% Downside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cricut Inc - is 7.14. The forecasts range from a low of 5.05 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 20.93% from its latest reported closing price of 9.03.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Cricut Inc - is 920MM, an increase of 11.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 95 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cricut Inc -. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 7.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRCT is 0.30%, an increase of 40.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.52% to 23,787K shares. The put/call ratio of CRCT is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Abdiel Capital Advisors holds 14,886K shares representing 6.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,548K shares, representing an increase of 2.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRCT by 16.13% over the last quarter.

MSSGX - Inception Portfolio CLASS I holds 818K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 567K shares, representing an increase of 30.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRCT by 90.20% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 743K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 584K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 603K shares, representing a decrease of 3.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRCT by 6.54% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 562K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 623K shares, representing a decrease of 10.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRCT by 16.37% over the last quarter.

Cricut Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cricut is an American brand of cutting plotters, or computer-controlled cutting machines, designed for home crafters. The machines are used for cutting paper, felt, vinyl, fabric and other materials such as leather, matboard, and wood.

See all Cricut Inc - regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.