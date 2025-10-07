Barclays Maintains Credo Technology Group Holding (CRDO) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 7, 2025, Barclays maintained coverage of Credo Technology Group Holding (NasdaqGS:CRDO) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.07% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Credo Technology Group Holding is $150.97/share. The forecasts range from a low of $34.47 to a high of $173.25. The average price target represents an increase of 10.07% from its latest reported closing price of $137.16 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Credo Technology Group Holding is 524MM, a decrease of 12.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.40, an increase of 68.21% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 976 funds or institutions reporting positions in Credo Technology Group Holding. This is an increase of 161 owner(s) or 19.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRDO is 0.40%, an increase of 36.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.46% to 153,023K shares. The put/call ratio of CRDO is 0.82, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 6,509K shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,769K shares , representing an increase of 26.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRDO by 181.80% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,646K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,485K shares , representing an increase of 3.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRDO by 113.06% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 4,104K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,198K shares , representing a decrease of 51.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRDO by 31.30% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 3,746K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,489K shares , representing an increase of 33.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRDO by 219.52% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 3,633K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,763K shares , representing a decrease of 3.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRDO by 124.73% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.