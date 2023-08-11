Barclays Maintains Coupang Inc - (CPNG) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 10, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Coupang Inc - (NYSE:CPNG) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.08% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Coupang Inc - is 22.22. The forecasts range from a low of 10.30 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 15.08% from its latest reported closing price of 19.31.

The projected annual revenue for Coupang Inc - is 24,289MM, an increase of 10.07%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.17.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 599 funds or institutions reporting positions in Coupang Inc -. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 1.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CPNG is 1.13%, an increase of 12.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.08% to 1,357,973K shares. The put/call ratio of CPNG is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sb Investment Advisers holds 426,156K shares representing 23.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 111,100K shares representing 6.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 112,075K shares, representing a decrease of 0.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPNG by 1.56% over the last quarter.

Maverick Capital holds 74,257K shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 76,203K shares, representing a decrease of 2.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPNG by 13.29% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 52,183K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 47,595K shares, representing an increase of 8.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPNG by 10.98% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 51,582K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 66,157K shares, representing a decrease of 28.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPNG by 18.72% over the last quarter.

Coupang Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Coupang is one of the largest eCommerce companies in Asia, with a mission to revolutionize the everyday lives of its customers and create a world where people wonder, “How did we ever live without Coupang?” Coupang offers a variety of services, including same-day and next-morning delivery of groceries and general merchandise, delivery of prepared foods through Coupang Eats, and video streaming through Coupang Play. Founded in 2010, Coupang, which operates in Korea, has offices in Beijing, Los Angeles, Seattle, Seoul, Singapore, Shanghai, and Silicon Valley.

