Barclays Maintains Couchbase (BASE) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 18, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 47.99% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Couchbase is 21.83. The forecasts range from a low of 16.16 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 47.99% from its latest reported closing price of 14.75.

The projected annual revenue for Couchbase is 180MM, an increase of 16.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 226 funds or institutions reporting positions in Couchbase. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 6.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BASE is 0.60%, an increase of 1.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.16% to 33,048K shares. The put/call ratio of BASE is 0.79, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gpi Capital holds 4,370K shares representing 9.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

West Rim Capital Associates Ii holds 3,406K shares representing 7.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Solel Partners holds 2,515K shares representing 5.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,214K shares, representing an increase of 11.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BASE by 1.42% over the last quarter.

Bamco holds 2,149K shares representing 4.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,369K shares, representing a decrease of 10.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BASE by 5.84% over the last quarter.

EVR Research holds 2,070K shares representing 4.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,632K shares, representing a decrease of 27.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BASE by 5.07% over the last quarter.

Couchbase Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Couchbase, Inc. is an American public software company that develops and provides commercial packages and support for Couchbase Server and Couchbase Lite both of which are open-source, NoSQL, multi-model, document-oriented database software packages that store JSON documents or a pure key-value database.

