Barclays Maintains Coty Inc - (COTY) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 12, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Coty Inc - (NYSE:COTY) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 46.02% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Coty Inc - is 13.77. The forecasts range from a low of 11.11 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 46.02% from its latest reported closing price of 9.43.

The projected annual revenue for Coty Inc - is 5,657MM, an increase of 1.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 680 funds or institutions reporting positions in Coty Inc -. This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 4.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COTY is 0.17%, an increase of 2.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.50% to 394,770K shares. The put/call ratio of COTY is 1.65, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 26,789K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,069K shares, representing an increase of 28.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COTY by 33.79% over the last quarter.

Credit Agricole S A holds 26,663K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Banco Santander holds 26,240K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,726K shares, representing an increase of 21.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COTY by 76.39% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 14,353K shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,691K shares, representing a decrease of 16.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COTY by 17.24% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 11,124K shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,310K shares, representing a decrease of 1.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COTY by 3.99% over the last quarter.

Coty Background Information

This description is provided by the company.

Coty is one of the world's largest beauty companies with an iconic portfolio of brands across fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care. Coty is the global leader in fragrance, and number three in color cosmetics. Coty's products are sold in over 150 countries around the world. Coty and its brands are committed to a range of social causes as well as seeking to minimize its impact on the environment.

