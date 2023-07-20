Barclays Maintains Coty Inc - (COTY) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 20, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Coty Inc - (NYSE:COTY) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.93% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Coty Inc - is 13.73. The forecasts range from a low of 11.62 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 14.93% from its latest reported closing price of 11.95.

The projected annual revenue for Coty Inc - is 5,657MM, an increase of 5.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 669 funds or institutions reporting positions in Coty Inc -. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 4.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COTY is 0.16%, an increase of 14.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.00% to 355,111K shares. The put/call ratio of COTY is 1.36, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Banco Santander holds 20,726K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,377K shares, representing an increase of 25.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COTY by 298,019.37% over the last quarter.

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 19,069K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,600K shares, representing an increase of 70.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COTY by 337.39% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 16,691K shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,890K shares, representing a decrease of 1.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COTY by 34.70% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 11,310K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,289K shares, representing an increase of 0.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COTY by 35.10% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 10,823K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,245K shares, representing a decrease of 3.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COTY by 76.07% over the last quarter.

Coty Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Coty is one of the world's largest beauty companies with an iconic portfolio of brands across fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care. Coty is the global leader in fragrance, and number three in color cosmetics. Coty's products are sold in over 150 countries around the world. Coty and its brands are committed to a range of social causes as well as seeking to minimize its impact on the environment.

