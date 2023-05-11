Barclays Maintains Coty Inc - (COTY) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 11, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Coty Inc - (NYSE:COTY) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.53% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Coty Inc - is 13.59. The forecasts range from a low of 11.62 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 16.53% from its latest reported closing price of 11.66.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Coty Inc - is 5,368MM, a decrease of 0.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.32.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 652 funds or institutions reporting positions in Coty Inc -. This is an increase of 35 owner(s) or 5.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COTY is 0.16%, an increase of 33.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.47% to 387,219K shares. The put/call ratio of COTY is 1.14, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Banco Santander holds 20,726K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,377K shares, representing an increase of 25.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COTY by 191,007.98% over the last quarter.

Credit Agricole S A holds 17,509K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,653K shares, representing an increase of 22.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COTY by 99.67% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 16,890K shares representing 1.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,954K shares, representing a decrease of 0.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COTY by 32.15% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 11,289K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,528K shares, representing an increase of 6.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COTY by 26.76% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 11,245K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,801K shares, representing a decrease of 4.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COTY by 552.71% over the last quarter.

Coty Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Coty is one of the world's largest beauty companies with an iconic portfolio of brands across fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care. Coty is the global leader in fragrance, and number three in color cosmetics. Coty's products are sold in over 150 countries around the world. Coty and its brands are committed to a range of social causes as well as seeking to minimize its impact on the environment.

See all Coty Inc - regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.