Barclays Maintains Coty (COTY) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Coty (NYSE:COTY) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.64% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Coty is $12.26. The forecasts range from a low of $8.33 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 0.64% from its latest reported closing price of $12.18.

The projected annual revenue for Coty is $5,368MM, an increase of 1.90%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.32.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

M&t Bank holds 11K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing a decrease of 2.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COTY by 18.41% over the last quarter.

FSMDX - Fidelity Mid Cap Index Fund holds 932K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 910K shares, representing an increase of 2.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COTY by 37.32% over the last quarter.

TGVOX - TCW Relative Value Mid Cap Fund I Class holds 143K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 164K shares, representing a decrease of 15.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COTY by 19.50% over the last quarter.

MDPIX - Mid-cap Profund Investor Class holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 73.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COTY by 60.28% over the last quarter.

Handelsbanken Fonder AB holds 62K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 646 funds or institutions reporting positions in Coty. This is an increase of 33 owner(s) or 5.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COTY is 0.14%, an increase of 21.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.46% to 378,155K shares. The put/call ratio of COTY is 1.57, indicating a bearish outlook.

Coty Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Coty is one of the world's largest beauty companies with an iconic portfolio of brands across fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care. Coty is the global leader in fragrance, and number three in color cosmetics. Coty's products are sold in over 150 countries around the world. Coty and its brands are committed to a range of social causes as well as seeking to minimize its impact on the environment.

