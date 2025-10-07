Barclays Maintains Coterra Energy (CTRA) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 7, 2025, Barclays maintained coverage of Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.03% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Coterra Energy is $33.62/share. The forecasts range from a low of $27.27 to a high of $40.95. The average price target represents an increase of 41.03% from its latest reported closing price of $23.84 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Coterra Energy is 6,681MM, an increase of 7.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.14.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,690 funds or institutions reporting positions in Coterra Energy. This is an decrease of 30 owner(s) or 1.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CTRA is 0.27%, an increase of 10.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.29% to 844,472K shares. The put/call ratio of CTRA is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 87,099K shares representing 11.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 83,631K shares , representing an increase of 3.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTRA by 87.89% over the last quarter.

Aristotle Capital Management holds 32,565K shares representing 4.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,138K shares , representing a decrease of 1.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTRA by 16.55% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 26,800K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,305K shares , representing an increase of 5.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTRA by 8.67% over the last quarter.

VEIPX - Vanguard Equity Income Fund Investor Shares holds 24,497K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,936K shares , representing an increase of 2.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTRA by 12.75% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 23,264K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,878K shares , representing an increase of 1.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTRA by 20.33% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.