Barclays Maintains Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. - Depositary Receipt (VTMX) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 20, 2025, Barclays maintained coverage of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:VTMX) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.05% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. - Depositary Receipt is $31.68/share. The forecasts range from a low of $30.37 to a high of $33.06. The average price target represents an increase of 4.05% from its latest reported closing price of $30.45 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. - Depositary Receipt is 312MM, an increase of 14.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 94 funds or institutions reporting positions in Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 6.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VTMX is 0.15%, an increase of 20.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 16.64% to 8,645K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,944K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,013K shares , representing a decrease of 3.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VTMX by 86.38% over the last quarter.

FGOMX - Strategic Advisers Fidelity Emerging Markets Fund holds 961K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 628K shares , representing an increase of 34.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VTMX by 69.71% over the last quarter.

FHKFX - Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Fund holds 949K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 899K shares , representing an increase of 5.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VTMX by 4.40% over the last quarter.

Carmignac Gestion holds 769K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Centersquare Investment Management holds 366K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 349K shares , representing an increase of 4.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VTMX by 71.49% over the last quarter.

