Barclays Maintains Corning (GLW) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 25, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Corning (NYSE:GLW) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 44.30% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Corning is 38.76. The forecasts range from a low of 33.33 to a high of $45.15. The average price target represents an increase of 44.30% from its latest reported closing price of 26.86.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Corning is 15,364MM, an increase of 18.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.29.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1877 funds or institutions reporting positions in Corning. This is a decrease of 74 owner(s) or 3.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GLW is 0.26%, a decrease of 15.74%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.58% to 643,256K shares. The put/call ratio of GLW is 0.45, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 26,660K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,558K shares, representing a decrease of 25.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLW by 434.78% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 23,788K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,590K shares, representing an increase of 0.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLW by 7.59% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 18,998K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,104K shares, representing an increase of 4.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLW by 7.03% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,217K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,763K shares, representing an increase of 2.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLW by 7.74% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,734K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,796K shares, representing a decrease of 0.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLW by 4.98% over the last quarter.

Corning Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Corning is one of the world's leading innovators in materials science, with a 169-year track record of life-changing inventions. Corning applies its unparalleled expertise in glass science, ceramic science, and optical physics along with its deep manufacturing and engineering capabilities to develop category-defining products that transform industries and enhance people's lives. Corning succeeds through sustained investment in RD&E, a unique combination of material and process innovation, and deep, trust-based relationships with customers who are global leaders in their industries. Corning's capabilities are versatile and synergistic, which allows the company to evolve to meet changing market needs, while also helping our customers capture new opportunities in dynamic industries. Today, Corning's markets include optical communications, mobile consumer electronics, display, automotive, and life sciences.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.