Barclays Maintains Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. - Depositary Receipt (VLRS) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 18, 2025, Barclays maintained coverage of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:VLRS) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.36% Downside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. - Depositary Receipt is $8.28/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.84 to a high of $8.84. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.36% from its latest reported closing price of $8.31 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. - Depositary Receipt is 73,603MM, an increase of 2,361.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 81 funds or institutions reporting positions in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 3.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VLRS is 0.74%, an increase of 11.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.08% to 44,166K shares. The put/call ratio of VLRS is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Indigo Partners holds 21,258K shares. No change in the last quarter.

North of South Capital LLP holds 5,082K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,964K shares , representing an increase of 2.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VLRS by 41.43% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,925K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,208K shares , representing a decrease of 5.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VLRS by 80.49% over the last quarter.

Ancient Art holds 1,961K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 1,721K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,155K shares , representing an increase of 32.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VLRS by 100.86% over the last quarter.

