Barclays Maintains Constellation Brands (STZ) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 9, 2025, Barclays maintained coverage of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.79% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Constellation Brands is $184.15/share. The forecasts range from a low of $124.23 to a high of $252.34. The average price target represents an increase of 28.79% from its latest reported closing price of $142.98 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Constellation Brands is 11,237MM, an increase of 16.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 16.17, an increase of 12.95% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,898 funds or institutions reporting positions in Constellation Brands. This is an decrease of 80 owner(s) or 4.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STZ is 0.19%, an increase of 11.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.69% to 182,769K shares. The put/call ratio of STZ is 0.98, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Berkshire Hathaway holds 13,400K shares representing 7.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,009K shares , representing an increase of 10.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STZ by 0.64% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 11,788K shares representing 6.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,783K shares , representing a decrease of 8.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STZ by 26.66% over the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 5,934K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,512K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,481K shares , representing an increase of 18.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STZ by 2.88% over the last quarter.

ABALX - AMERICAN BALANCED FUND holds 4,970K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,862K shares , representing a decrease of 17.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STZ by 30.11% over the last quarter.

