Barclays Maintains Conagra Brands (CAG) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 2, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.29% Upside

As of June 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Conagra Brands is 43.12. The forecasts range from a low of 37.37 to a high of $48.30. The average price target represents an increase of 25.29% from its latest reported closing price of 34.42.

The projected annual revenue for Conagra Brands is 12,307MM, an increase of 0.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.48.

Conagra Brands Declares $0.33 Dividend

On April 12, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share ($1.32 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 28, 2023 received the payment on June 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.33 per share.

At the current share price of $34.42 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.83%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.14%, the lowest has been 2.18%, and the highest has been 4.08%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.53 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.33 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.78. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.55%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1615 funds or institutions reporting positions in Conagra Brands. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 1.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CAG is 0.25%, a decrease of 10.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.09% to 471,816K shares. The put/call ratio of CAG is 0.64, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ofi Invest Asset Management holds 33,213K shares representing 6.96% ownership of the company.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 24,992K shares representing 5.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,153K shares, representing a decrease of 8.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAG by 16.87% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,732K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,552K shares, representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAG by 9.27% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 14,025K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,813K shares, representing an increase of 1.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAG by 18.16% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,132K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,164K shares, representing a decrease of 0.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAG by 6.32% over the last quarter.

Conagra Brands Background Information

Conagra Brands, Inc., headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America'sleading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The company's portfolio is evolving to satisfy people's changing food preferences. Conagra's iconic brands, such as Birds Eye®, Marie Callender's®, Banquet®, Healthy Choice®, Slim Jim®, Reddi-wip®, and Vlasic®, as well as emerging brands, including Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, Duke's®, Earth Balance®, Gardein®, and Frontera®, offer choices for every occasion.

