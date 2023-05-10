Barclays Maintains Compass Inc - (COMP) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 10, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Compass Inc - (NYSE:COMP) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 65.23% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Compass Inc - is 4.63. The forecasts range from a low of 3.54 to a high of $6.04. The average price target represents an increase of 65.23% from its latest reported closing price of 2.80.

The projected annual revenue for Compass Inc - is 5,706MM, an increase of 2.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.47.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 306 funds or institutions reporting positions in Compass Inc -. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 1.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COMP is 0.06%, a decrease of 39.94%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.70% to 288,888K shares. The put/call ratio of COMP is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sb Investment Advisers holds 132,365K shares representing 28.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ANTIPODES PARTNERS holds 20,295K shares representing 4.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,619K shares, representing an increase of 27.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COMP by 99.88% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,597K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,687K shares, representing a decrease of 0.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COMP by 38.30% over the last quarter.

Institutional Venture Management Xv holds 10,529K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,086K shares, representing a decrease of 14.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COMP by 2.28% over the last quarter.

Senvest Management holds 8,810K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,485K shares, representing an increase of 15.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COMP by 3.67% over the last quarter.

Compass Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 2012, Compass is a leading real estate technology company, providing an end-to-end platform that empowers its residential real estate agents to deliver exceptional service to seller and buyer clients. The platform includes an integrated suite of cloud-based software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, brokerage services and other critical functionality, all custom-built for the real estate industry. Compass agents utilize the platform to grow their business, save time and manage their business more effectively.

