Barclays Maintains Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.52% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Coinbase Global, Inc. is $74.14. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $210.00. The average price target represents an increase of 7.52% from its latest reported closing price of $68.95.

The projected annual revenue for Coinbase Global, Inc. is $3,421MM, an increase of 8.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$5.96.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Paradigm Operations holds 3,706K shares representing 1.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jones Financial Companies Lllp holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

ITOT - iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF holds 164K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 173K shares, representing a decrease of 5.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COIN by 48.61% over the last quarter.

Intellectus Partners holds 14K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 57.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COIN by 99.87% over the last quarter.

LCIAX - Siit Large Cap Index Fund - holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 879 funds or institutions reporting positions in Coinbase Global, Inc.. This is a decrease of 30 owner(s) or 3.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COIN is 0.74%, a decrease of 17.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.29% to 125,637K shares. The put/call ratio of COIN is 1.36, indicating a bearish outlook.

Coinbase Global Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Coinbase is building the cryptoeconomy – a more fair, accessible, efficient, and transparent financial system enabled by crypto. The company started in 2012 with the radical idea that anyone, anywhere, should be able to easily and securely send and receive Bitcoin. Today, Coinbase offers a trusted and easy-to-use platform for accessing the broader cryptoeconomy.

