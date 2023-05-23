Barclays Maintains Coherus Biosciences (CHRS) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 23, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 301.50% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Coherus Biosciences is 17.91. The forecasts range from a low of 9.09 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 301.50% from its latest reported closing price of 4.46.

The projected annual revenue for Coherus Biosciences is 425MM, an increase of 131.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.26.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 395 funds or institutions reporting positions in Coherus Biosciences. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 1.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHRS is 0.08%, a decrease of 10.28%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.92% to 92,217K shares. The put/call ratio of CHRS is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Temasek Holdings holds 7,381K shares representing 7.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 6,137K shares representing 6.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,218K shares, representing a decrease of 1.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHRS by 31.31% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 5,983K shares representing 6.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,505K shares, representing a decrease of 8.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHRS by 26.60% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,816K shares representing 5.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,720K shares, representing an increase of 2.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHRS by 23.49% over the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Biotech ETF holds 4,533K shares representing 4.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,935K shares, representing an increase of 35.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHRS by 8.34% over the last quarter.

Coherus Biosciences Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Coherus is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company with the mission to increase access to cost-effective medicines that can have a major impact on patients' lives and to deliver significant savings to the health care system.

Key filings for this company:

