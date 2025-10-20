Barclays Maintains Coherent (COHR) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 20, 2025, Barclays maintained coverage of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.55% Downside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Coherent is $114.73/share. The forecasts range from a low of $85.85 to a high of $141.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.55% from its latest reported closing price of $120.20 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Coherent is 6,690MM, an increase of 15.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.93.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,231 funds or institutions reporting positions in Coherent. This is an increase of 53 owner(s) or 4.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COHR is 0.41%, an increase of 41.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.52% to 182,429K shares. The put/call ratio of COHR is 0.88, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 6,093K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,149K shares , representing a decrease of 33.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COHR by 92.18% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,960K shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,740K shares , representing an increase of 3.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COHR by 81.12% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 5,063K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,053K shares , representing an increase of 0.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COHR by 29.78% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,984K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,888K shares , representing an increase of 1.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COHR by 24.98% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 4,037K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,474K shares , representing an increase of 13.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COHR by 37.29% over the last quarter.

