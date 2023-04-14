Barclays Maintains Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.18% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Coca-Cola European Partners is $63.70. The forecasts range from a low of $47.30 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents an increase of 6.18% from its latest reported closing price of $59.99.

The projected annual revenue for Coca-Cola European Partners is $18,845MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.71.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Goldman Sachs Group holds 2,241K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,175K shares, representing an increase of 2.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCEP by 29.45% over the last quarter.

Comerica Securities holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Laurel Wealth Advisors holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sei Investments holds 498K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 338K shares, representing an increase of 32.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCEP by 90.63% over the last quarter.

TIEUX - International Equity Fund holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 504 funds or institutions reporting positions in Coca-Cola European Partners. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 4.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CCEP is 0.31%, an increase of 4.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.44% to 146,865K shares. The put/call ratio of CCEP is 0.76, indicating a bullish outlook.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Background Information

Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP) is the world’s largest independent Coca-Cola bottler, based on net sales, and a major fast-moving consumer goods company in Europe. CCEP makes, sells and distributes non-alcoholic drinks to 300 million people in 13 countries. These are: Andorra, Belgium, France, Germany, Great Britain, Iceland*, Luxemburg, Monaco, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain and Sweden. CCEP was formed through the merger of Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc., Coca-Cola Iberian Partners SAU, and Coca-Cola Erfrischungsgetränke GmbH.

