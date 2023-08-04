Barclays Maintains Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.45% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners is 70.71. The forecasts range from a low of 58.84 to a high of $86.10. The average price target represents an increase of 10.45% from its latest reported closing price of 64.02.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners is 18,845MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.71.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 495 funds or institutions reporting positions in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CCEP is 0.28%, a decrease of 11.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.71% to 145,564K shares. The put/call ratio of CCEP is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Boston Partners holds 10,806K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,972K shares, representing a decrease of 1.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCEP by 58.22% over the last quarter.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 5,422K shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,039K shares, representing a decrease of 11.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCEP by 59.10% over the last quarter.

Ninety One UK holds 5,204K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,445K shares, representing an increase of 14.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCEP by 19.38% over the last quarter.

Epoch Investment Partners holds 3,100K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,184K shares, representing a decrease of 2.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCEP by 6.65% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 3,056K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,818K shares, representing an increase of 7.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCEP by 7.30% over the last quarter.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP) is the world’s largest independent Coca-Cola bottler, based on net sales, and a major fast-moving consumer goods company in Europe. CCEP makes, sells and distributes non-alcoholic drinks to 300 million people in 13 countries. These are: Andorra, Belgium, France, Germany, Great Britain, Iceland*, Luxemburg, Monaco, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain and Sweden. CCEP was formed through the merger of Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc., Coca-Cola Iberian Partners SAU, and Coca-Cola Erfrischungsgetränke GmbH.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.