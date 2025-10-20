Barclays Maintains CNH Industrial N.V. (CNH) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 20, 2025, Barclays maintained coverage of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.42% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for CNH Industrial N.V. is $14.98/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.60 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 42.42% from its latest reported closing price of $10.52 / share.

The projected annual revenue for CNH Industrial N.V. is 21,227MM, an increase of 17.48%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.53.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,058 funds or institutions reporting positions in CNH Industrial N.V.. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CNH is 0.33%, an increase of 0.21%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.25% to 1,110,160K shares. The put/call ratio of CNH is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Harris Associates L P holds 79,030K shares representing 6.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 84,069K shares , representing a decrease of 6.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNH by 3.94% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 49,657K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 57,554K shares , representing a decrease of 15.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNH by 16.09% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 32,951K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,375K shares , representing an increase of 1.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNH by 2.66% over the last quarter.

OAKIX - Oakmark International Fund Investor Class holds 31,022K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,424K shares , representing a decrease of 1.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNH by 3.54% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 28,489K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,507K shares , representing a decrease of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNH by 0.57% over the last quarter.

