Barclays Maintains CMS Energy Corporation - Corporate Bond (CMSC) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 21, 2025, Barclays maintained coverage of CMS Energy Corporation - Corporate Bond (NYSE:CMSC) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.65% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for CMS Energy Corporation - Corporate Bond is $26.08/share. The forecasts range from a low of $20.21 to a high of $28.67. The average price target represents an increase of 7.65% from its latest reported closing price of $24.23 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for CMS Energy Corporation - Corporate Bond is 8,767MM, an increase of 9.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.65.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 32 funds or institutions reporting positions in CMS Energy Corporation - Corporate Bond. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 10.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CMSC is 0.22%, an increase of 12.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.32% to 4,798K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FPE - First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF holds 989K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 698K shares , representing an increase of 29.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMSC by 37.29% over the last quarter.

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 886K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 966K shares , representing a decrease of 8.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMSC by 7.15% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 436K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 459K shares , representing a decrease of 5.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMSC by 1.17% over the last quarter.

PFXF - VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF holds 343K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 384K shares , representing a decrease of 12.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMSC by 9.33% over the last quarter.

PRWCX - T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Fund holds 342K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,054K shares , representing a decrease of 208.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMSC by 69.92% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.