Barclays Maintains CME Group Inc - (CME) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 27, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of CME Group Inc - (NASDAQ:CME) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.89% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for CME Group Inc - is 212.45. The forecasts range from a low of 161.60 to a high of $262.50. The average price target represents an increase of 6.89% from its latest reported closing price of 198.75.

The projected annual revenue for CME Group Inc - is 5,251MM, an increase of 0.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.43.

CME Group Inc - Declares $1.10 Dividend

On May 4, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.10 per share ($4.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 9, 2023 received the payment on June 27, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.10 per share.

At the current share price of $198.75 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.21%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.25%, the lowest has been 2.19%, and the highest has been 4.98%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.74 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 1.41 standard deviations below the historical average.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2096 funds or institutions reporting positions in CME Group Inc -. This is an increase of 38 owner(s) or 1.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CME is 0.49%, an increase of 3.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.50% to 383,542K shares. The put/call ratio of CME is 1.10, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 15,332K shares representing 4.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,779K shares, representing an increase of 3.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CME by 13.20% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 15,099K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,943K shares, representing an increase of 14.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CME by 22.78% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 13,377K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,673K shares, representing a decrease of 17.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CME by 5.75% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,141K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,935K shares, representing an increase of 1.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CME by 7.14% over the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 9,247K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CME Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

As the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, CME Group enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data - empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equityindexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products and metals.The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CMEGlobex® platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing. With a range of pre- and post-trade products and services underpinning the entire lifecycle of a trade, CME Group also offers optimization and reconciliation services through TriOptima, and trade processing services through Traiana.

