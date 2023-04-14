Barclays Maintains Clorox (CLX) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.04% Downside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Clorox is $142.99. The forecasts range from a low of $109.08 to a high of $173.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 10.04% from its latest reported closing price of $158.95.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Clorox is $7,136MM, an increase of 1.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.23.

Clorox Declares $1.18 Dividend

On February 14, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.18 per share ($4.72 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 26, 2023 will receive the payment on May 12, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.18 per share.

At the current share price of $158.95 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.97%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.69%, the lowest has been 1.90%, and the highest has been 3.75%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.40 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.70 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.34. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.11%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JHMM - John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF holds 39K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36K shares, representing an increase of 8.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLX by 8.99% over the last quarter.

Mutual Of America Capital Management holds 18K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares, representing an increase of 3.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLX by 4.12% over the last quarter.

Evermay Wealth Management holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VITNX - Vanguard Institutional Total Stock Market Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 83K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 83K shares, representing a decrease of 0.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLX by 2.85% over the last quarter.

QCEQRX - Equity Index Account Class R1 holds 65K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1748 funds or institutions reporting positions in Clorox. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 1.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLX is 0.21%, a decrease of 0.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.03% to 107,244K shares. The put/call ratio of CLX is 0.56, indicating a bullish outlook.

Clorox Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) is a leading multinational manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products with about 8,800 employees worldwide and fiscal year 2020 sales of $6.7 billion. Clorox markets some of the most trusted and recognized consumer brand names, including its namesake bleach and cleaning products; Pine-Sol® cleaners; Liquid-Plumr® clog removers; Poett® home care products; Fresh Step® cat litter; Glad® bags and wraps; Kingsford® charcoal; Hidden Valley® dressings and sauces; Brita® water-filtration products; Burt's Bees® natural personal care products; and RenewLife®, Rainbow Light®, Natural Vitality Calm™, NeoCell® and Stop Aging Now® vitamins, minerals and supplements. The company also markets industry-leading products and technologies for professional customers, including those sold under the CloroxPro™ and Clorox Healthcare® brand names. More than 80% of the company's sales are generated from brands that hold the No. 1 or No. 2 market share positions in their categories.

See all Clorox regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.