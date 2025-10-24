Barclays Maintains Churchill Downs (CHDN) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 24, 2025, Barclays maintained coverage of Churchill Downs (NasdaqGS:CHDN) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.42% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Churchill Downs is $140.40/share. The forecasts range from a low of $126.25 to a high of $162.75. The average price target represents an increase of 35.42% from its latest reported closing price of $103.68 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Churchill Downs is 3,515MM, an increase of 21.87%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 16.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 856 funds or institutions reporting positions in Churchill Downs. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 1.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHDN is 0.21%, an increase of 13.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.66% to 72,038K shares. The put/call ratio of CHDN is 2.56, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

London Co Of Virginia holds 2,994K shares representing 4.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,159K shares , representing an increase of 27.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHDN by 25.24% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 2,664K shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 949K shares , representing an increase of 64.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHDN by 123.60% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,353K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,396K shares , representing a decrease of 1.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHDN by 15.83% over the last quarter.

TMCPX - TOUCHSTONE MID CAP FUND Class Y holds 2,291K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,525K shares , representing an increase of 33.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHDN by 35.14% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,089K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,093K shares , representing a decrease of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHDN by 19.00% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.