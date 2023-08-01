Barclays Maintains Church & Dwight (CHD) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 1, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.48% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Church & Dwight is 99.00. The forecasts range from a low of 83.83 to a high of $113.40. The average price target represents an increase of 3.48% from its latest reported closing price of 95.67.

The projected annual revenue for Church & Dwight is 5,636MM, a decrease of 0.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1619 funds or institutions reporting positions in Church & Dwight. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 1.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHD is 0.28%, an increase of 0.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.17% to 230,747K shares. The put/call ratio of CHD is 0.95, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 8,603K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,555K shares, representing an increase of 12.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHD by 22.45% over the last quarter.

Fundsmith LLP holds 8,450K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,447K shares, representing an increase of 0.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHD by 3.67% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,560K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,413K shares, representing an increase of 1.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHD by 3.28% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 5,830K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,571K shares, representing an increase of 55.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHD by 138.40% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,700K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,680K shares, representing an increase of 0.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHD by 6.54% over the last quarter.

Church & Dwight Background Information

Church & Dwight Background Information

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. founded in 1846, is the leading U.S. producer of sodium bicarbonate, popularly known as baking soda. The Company manufactures and markets a wide range of personal care, household, and specialty products under recognized brand names such as ARM & HAMMER®, TROJAN®, OXICLEAN®, SPINBRUSH®, FIRST RESPONSE®, NAIR®, ORAJEL®, XTRA®, L'IL CRITTERS® and VITAFUSION®, BATISTE®, WATERPIK®, FLAWLESS®, and ZICAM®. These thirteen key brands represent approximately 80% of the Company's products sales.

