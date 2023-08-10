Barclays Maintains Choice Hotels International (CHH) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 9, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.08% Downside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Choice Hotels International is 128.97. The forecasts range from a low of 116.15 to a high of $147.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.08% from its latest reported closing price of 133.07.

The projected annual revenue for Choice Hotels International is 1,509MM, an increase of 97.30%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.92.

Choice Hotels International Declares $0.29 Dividend

On May 17, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.29 per share ($1.15 annualized). Shareholders of record as of July 5, 2023 received the payment on July 19, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.29 per share.

At the current share price of $133.07 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.86%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.88%, the lowest has been 0.59%, and the highest has been 1.29%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.16 (n=177).

The current dividend yield is 0.13 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.20. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 653 funds or institutions reporting positions in Choice Hotels International. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 2.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHH is 0.21%, an increase of 1.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.95% to 42,844K shares. The put/call ratio of CHH is 2.67, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bamco holds 4,573K shares representing 9.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,576K shares, representing a decrease of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHH by 7.04% over the last quarter.

BGRFX - BARON GROWTH FUND holds 2,965K shares representing 5.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,960K shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,101K shares, representing a decrease of 7.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHH by 4.06% over the last quarter.

EAASX - Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fund holds 1,807K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rock Creek Group holds 1,047K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 531K shares, representing an increase of 49.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHH by 108.32% over the last quarter.

Choice Hotels International Background Information

Choice Hotels International, Inc. is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. With more than 7,100 hotels, representing nearly 600,000 rooms, in over 40 countries and territories as of September 30, 2020, the Choice® family of hotel brands provide business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upscale, midscale, extended-stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members benefits ranging from everyday rewards to exceptional experiences.

