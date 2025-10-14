Barclays Maintains Chesapeake Utilities (CPK) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 14, 2025, Barclays maintained coverage of Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.45% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Chesapeake Utilities is $138.92/share. The forecasts range from a low of $121.20 to a high of $155.40. The average price target represents an increase of 3.45% from its latest reported closing price of $134.30 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Chesapeake Utilities is 815MM, a decrease of 5.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 636 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chesapeake Utilities. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 3.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CPK is 0.17%, an increase of 4.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.38% to 26,970K shares. The put/call ratio of CPK is 0.71, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,373K shares representing 10.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,336K shares , representing an increase of 1.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPK by 9.25% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,389K shares representing 5.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,415K shares , representing a decrease of 1.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPK by 8.87% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 964K shares representing 4.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 751K shares , representing an increase of 22.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPK by 42.93% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 746K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 205K shares , representing an increase of 72.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPK by 221.89% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 742K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 733K shares , representing an increase of 1.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPK by 15.52% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.