Barclays Maintains Check Point Software Technolgies (CHKP) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 2, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Check Point Software Technolgies (NASDAQ:CHKP) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.54% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Check Point Software Technolgies is 141.68. The forecasts range from a low of 104.03 to a high of $172.20. The average price target represents an increase of 19.54% from its latest reported closing price of 118.52.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Check Point Software Technolgies is 2,493MM, an increase of 5.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.31.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 995 funds or institutions reporting positions in Check Point Software Technolgies. This is an increase of 36 owner(s) or 3.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHKP is 0.41%, a decrease of 6.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.91% to 96,060K shares. The put/call ratio of CHKP is 0.67, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 7,335K shares representing 6.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,631K shares, representing a decrease of 4.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHKP by 1.08% over the last quarter.

Ninety One UK holds 3,763K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,698K shares, representing an increase of 1.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHKP by 1.89% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 3,727K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,996K shares, representing an increase of 19.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHKP by 26.17% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 2,753K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,486K shares, representing an increase of 9.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHKP by 15.15% over the last quarter.

Nordea Investment Management Ab holds 2,645K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,813K shares, representing a decrease of 6.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHKP by 10.68% over the last quarter.

Check Point Software Technolgies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is a leading provider of cyber security solutions to governments and corporate enterprises globally. Its solutions protect customers from 5th generation cyber-attacks with an industry leading catch rate of malware, ransomware and other types of attacks. Check Point offers multilevel security architecture, “Infinity” Total Protection with Gen V advanced threat prevention, which defends enterprises’ cloud, network and mobile device held information. Check Point provides the most comprehensive and intuitive one point of control security management system. Check Point protects over 100,000 organizations of all sizes.

See all Check Point Software Technolgies regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.