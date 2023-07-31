Barclays Maintains Charter Communications Inc. - (CHTR) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 31, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Charter Communications Inc. - (NASDAQ:CHTR) with a Underweight recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.54% Upside
As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Charter Communications Inc. - is 455.99. The forecasts range from a low of 275.73 to a high of $636.30. The average price target represents an increase of 12.54% from its latest reported closing price of 405.19.
The projected annual revenue for Charter Communications Inc. - is 56,325MM, an increase of 3.28%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 37.16.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 1856 funds or institutions reporting positions in Charter Communications Inc. -. This is a decrease of 78 owner(s) or 4.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHTR is 0.40%, an increase of 0.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.87% to 90,968K shares. The put/call ratio of CHTR is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Dodge & Cox holds 8,683K shares representing 5.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,472K shares, representing an increase of 2.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHTR by 7.41% over the last quarter.
Capital International Investors holds 6,990K shares representing 4.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,506K shares, representing a decrease of 7.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHTR by 5.89% over the last quarter.
DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 5,297K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,030K shares, representing an increase of 5.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHTR by 10.22% over the last quarter.
Berkshire Hathaway holds 3,829K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Massachusetts Financial Services holds 3,718K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,929K shares, representing a decrease of 5.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHTR by 2.15% over the last quarter.
Charter Communications Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Charter Communications, Inc. is a leading broadband connectivity company and cable operator serving more than 31 million customers in 41 states through its Spectrum brand. Over an advanced communications network, the company offers a full range of state-of-the-art residential and business services including Spectrum Internet®, TV, Mobile and Voice.
