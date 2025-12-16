Barclays Maintains Charles River Laboratories International (CRL) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 15, 2025, Barclays maintained coverage of Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.49% Downside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Charles River Laboratories International is $193.22/share. The forecasts range from a low of $158.99 to a high of $221.55. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.49% from its latest reported closing price of $198.15 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Charles River Laboratories International is 4,730MM, an increase of 17.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 14.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,085 funds or institutions reporting positions in Charles River Laboratories International. This is an decrease of 8 owner(s) or 0.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRL is 0.14%, an increase of 7.92%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.60% to 58,151K shares. The put/call ratio of CRL is 1.16, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,190K shares representing 6.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,768K shares , representing a decrease of 18.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRL by 88.08% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 2,178K shares representing 4.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,291K shares , representing a decrease of 5.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRL by 0.75% over the last quarter.

WFMDX - Wells Fargo Special Mid Cap Value Fund Administrator Class holds 1,771K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,472K shares , representing an increase of 16.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRL by 20.09% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,582K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,619K shares , representing a decrease of 2.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRL by 12.10% over the last quarter.

Ariel Investments holds 1,490K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,415K shares , representing an increase of 5.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRL by 1.57% over the last quarter.

