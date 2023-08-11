Barclays Maintains Ceva (CEVA) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 11, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Ceva (NASDAQ:CEVA) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 52.55% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ceva is 33.51. The forecasts range from a low of 23.23 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 52.55% from its latest reported closing price of 21.97.

The projected annual revenue for Ceva is 143MM, an increase of 17.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.70.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 383 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ceva. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CEVA is 0.09%, a decrease of 10.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.92% to 20,918K shares. The put/call ratio of CEVA is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,691K shares representing 7.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,718K shares, representing a decrease of 1.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CEVA by 13.74% over the last quarter.

Senvest Management holds 1,435K shares representing 6.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,177K shares, representing an increase of 17.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CEVA by 7.39% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 741K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 714K shares, representing an increase of 3.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CEVA by 40.52% over the last quarter.

Amundi holds 672K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 667K shares, representing an increase of 0.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CEVA by 92.63% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 646K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ceva Background Information

CEVA is the leading licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies. CEVA offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence, all of which are key enabling technologies for a smarter, connected world. CEVA partners with semiconductor companies and OEMs worldwide to create power-efficient, intelligent and connected devices for a range of end markets, including mobile, consumer, automotive, robotics, industrial and IoT. CEVA's ultra-low-power IPs include comprehensive DSP-based platforms for 5G baseband processing in mobile and infrastructure, advanced imaging and computer vision for any camera-enabled device and audio/voice/speech and ultra-low power always-on/sensing applications for multiple IoT markets. For sensor fusion, our Hillcrest Labssensor processing technologies provide a broad range of sensor fusion software and IMU solutions for AR/VR, robotics, remote controls, and IoT. For artificial intelligence, we offer a family of AI processors capable of handling the complete gamut of neural network workloads, on-device. For wireless IoT, we offer the industry's most widely adopted IPs for Bluetooth (low energy and dual mode), Wi-Fi 4/5/6 (802.11n/ac/ax) and NB-IoT.

