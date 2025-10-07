Barclays Maintains CenterPoint Energy (CNP) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 7, 2025, Barclays maintained coverage of CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.05% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for CenterPoint Energy is $41.01/share. The forecasts range from a low of $32.75 to a high of $46.20. The average price target represents an increase of 4.05% from its latest reported closing price of $39.41 / share.

The projected annual revenue for CenterPoint Energy is 9,333MM, an increase of 3.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.74.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,423 funds or institutions reporting positions in CenterPoint Energy. This is an increase of 58 owner(s) or 4.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CNP is 0.27%, an increase of 2.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.32% to 859,488K shares. The put/call ratio of CNP is 0.48, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 86,296K shares representing 13.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 87,215K shares , representing a decrease of 1.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNP by 12.13% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 47,842K shares representing 7.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 46,094K shares , representing an increase of 3.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNP by 0.47% over the last quarter.

PRWCX - T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Fund holds 30,372K shares representing 4.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,475K shares , representing a decrease of 0.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNP by 4.60% over the last quarter.

AMRMX - AMERICAN MUTUAL FUND holds 27,541K shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,064K shares , representing an increase of 81.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNP by 400.68% over the last quarter.

ABALX - AMERICAN BALANCED FUND holds 23,289K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

