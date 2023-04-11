Barclays Maintains Centene (CNC) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 11, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Centene (NYSE:CNC) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.56% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Centene is $91.23. The forecasts range from a low of $71.71 to a high of $115.50. The average price target represents an increase of 37.56% from its latest reported closing price of $66.32.

The projected annual revenue for Centene is $145,909MM, an increase of 7.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $6.41.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VBINX - Vanguard Balanced Index Fund Investor Shares holds 429K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 440K shares, representing a decrease of 2.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNC by 0.38% over the last quarter.

IDAAX - Ivy ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index Fund holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing a decrease of 27.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNC by 10.12% over the last quarter.

Guardian Variable Products Trust - Guardian Balanced Allocation VIP Fund holds 14K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing an increase of 24.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNC by 36.67% over the last quarter.

GCVIX - Goldman Sachs Large Cap Value Insights Fund Institutional holds 56K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 58K shares, representing a decrease of 3.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNC by 14.41% over the last quarter.

Envestnet Asset Management holds 419K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 377K shares, representing an increase of 10.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNC by 6.37% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1829 funds or institutions reporting positions in Centene. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 1.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CNC is 0.40%, a decrease of 14.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.69% to 589,489K shares. The put/call ratio of CNC is 0.85, indicating a bullish outlook.

Centene Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Centene Corporation, a Fortune 50 company, is a leading multi-national healthcare enterprise that is committed to helping people live healthier lives. The Company takes a local approach – with local brands and local teams – to provide fully integrated, high-quality, and cost-effective services to government-sponsored and commercial healthcare programs, focusing on under-insured and uninsured individuals. Centene offers affordable and high-quality products to nearly 1 in 15 individuals across the nation, including Medicaid and Medicare members (including Medicare Prescription Drug Plans) as well as individuals and families served by the Health Insurance Marketplace, the TRICARE program, and individuals in correctional facilities. The Company also serves several international markets, and contracts with other healthcare and commercial organizations to provide a variety of specialty services focused on treating the whole person. Centene focuses on long-term growth and the development of its people, systems and capabilities so that it can better serve its members, providers, local communities, and government partners.

